Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

City of Plainview to host ribbon cutting for new City Hall

Plainview City Hall ribbon cutting
Plainview City Hall ribbon cutting(City of Plainview)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Plainview and the Plainview Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at the new City Hall building on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

The new City Hall was donated to the city by Centennial Bank and was approved by citizens in the 2017 bond election.

“This is a great day for the citizens of Plainview, City staff and Council as we celebrate the opening of our newly renovated City Hall,” said Mayor Charles Starnes in a news release. “This project is one of our opportunities that have become a reality, a major milestone for the City. We encourage everyone to join us.”

The ribbon cutting and open house will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tours of the new facility will be available.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Daniel Salazar's family says it took too long to get his body back from the medical examiner's...
Family funeral arrangements disrupted by autopsy delay
Two people are being treated for injuries after a rollover at 58th & Avenue Q.
2 injured in Wednesday afternoon rollover at 58th & Q
Texas Department of Public Safety
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Wednesday crash in Lamb County
Navy Fireman 1st Class James O. McDonald, 25, of Levelland, Texas
USS Oklahoma sailor from Levelland accounted for from World War II

Latest News

Lubbock Police Department
Police in active pursuit of manslaughter suspect, schools and daycares on lockdown
Veterans can receive their flu shot at the drive-through VA clinic Thursday afternoon.
Lubbock VA hosts free flu vaccination clinic
Seminole PD is seeking help in identifying people of interest in thefts
Seminole Police Department seeking help in identifying people of interest in local thefts
Texas State Capitol
Governor Abbott appoints new Texas Secretary of State