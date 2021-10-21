City of Plainview to host ribbon cutting for new City Hall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Plainview and the Plainview Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at the new City Hall building on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

The new City Hall was donated to the city by Centennial Bank and was approved by citizens in the 2017 bond election.

“This is a great day for the citizens of Plainview, City staff and Council as we celebrate the opening of our newly renovated City Hall,” said Mayor Charles Starnes in a news release. “This project is one of our opportunities that have become a reality, a major milestone for the City. We encourage everyone to join us.”

The ribbon cutting and open house will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tours of the new facility will be available.

