Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

New developments in Gabby Petito murder case

Police find human remains in the search for Brian Laundrie

Laundrie is a person of interest in Petito’s death

Remains found in a nature reserve in Florida

WWII Levelland Sailor identified

1st Class James O. McDonald died after the USS Oklahoma capsized during Pearl Harbor

429 crewmen were onboard the ship

McDonald’s remains will be buried in Hawaii in January

Lubbock VA Flu shot clinic

Free shots today at VA clinic fro Lubbock Veterans

will be from 3 to 6 this afternoon

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.