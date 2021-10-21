Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

Local Listings
By Bobby Benally
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

New developments in Gabby Petito murder case

  • Police find human remains in the search for Brian Laundrie
  • Laundrie is a person of interest in Petito’s death
  • Remains found in a nature reserve in Florida

WWII Levelland Sailor identified

  • 1st Class James O. McDonald died after the USS Oklahoma capsized during Pearl Harbor
  • 429 crewmen were onboard the ship
  • McDonald’s remains will be buried in Hawaii in January

Lubbock VA Flu shot clinic

  • Free shots today at VA clinic fro Lubbock Veterans
  • will be from 3 to 6 this afternoon

KCBD Battle of the Bands
