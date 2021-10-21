Despite a grey start, a pleasant afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This morning’s overcast will give way to afternoon sunshine. Despite the grey start, a pleasant end to the day. The next few days will be even warmer.

Temperatures will peak in the mid- and upper 70s. That’s about average for this point in October.

Winds will remain on the light side, at about 5 to 10 mph, gradually shifting from the east to the south.

Low clouds are likely to return late tonight into tomorrow morning. There will be a slight chill in the air. Lows will range from the upper 40s in the far northwestern viewing area to near 60 degrees in the far southeast.

Friday morning’s clouds are expected to retreat to the southeast by late morning. Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs will range from near 80 degrees northwest to the mid-80s southeast. A bit of a breeze will develop, from the south, ranging from about 10 to 20 mph.

Friday evening will be dry and mostly fair with a slight chill settling in just after sunset.

Low clouds are possible briefly Saturday morning. Otherwise Game Day will be partly cloudy with a breezy and very warm afternoon. Saturday afternoon temperatures will peak in the 80s, at least ten degrees above average for the date.

The very warm and dry pattern will continue Sunday through Tuesday. Highs generally will be in the 80s. Skies generally mostly sunny. Winds will be increasing, becoming very breezy Sunday and Monday afternoons, then windy Tuesday.

All three are NO BURN days.

The next cold front is expected Tuesday night. Tuesday will become windy. It’s likely Tuesday night and Wednesday will be too. Another NO BURN period.

Rain chances continues to look slim through mid-week.

