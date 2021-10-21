1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Wednesday crash in Lamb County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has released names and details from a fatal crash in Lamb County Wednesday evening.

Roberto Fuentes, 59, died as a result of injuries from the crash. Stephen Edwards, 68, was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The crash occurred at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on US-70 outside of Earth. Edwards made a left turn in front of Fuentes and the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

