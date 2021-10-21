Governor Abbott appoints new Texas Secretary of State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has appointed John Scott as the Texas Secretary of State.

John Scott is a lawyer from Fort Worth. He previously served as Deputy Attorney General for Civil Litigation under then-Attorney General Abbott. He also served as the first Chief Operating Officer of the Health and Human Services Commission, according to the governor’s office.

“John Scott is a proven leader with a passion for public service, and his decades of experience in election law and litigation make him the ideal choice for the Texas Secretary of State,” said Governor Abbott in a news release. “John understands the importance of protecting the integrity of our elections and building the Texas brand on an international stage. I am confident that John’s experience and expertise will enhance his oversight and leadership over the biggest and most thorough election audit in the country. I am proud to appoint John as the Texas Secretary of State and look forward to working alongside him to ensure Texas remains the best state in the nation.”

The Secretary of State is the chief election officer in the state and the only non-elected official in the Executive Department.

Texas has been without a Secretary of State since May 31, when Ruth Hughes, the previous secretary, resigned after the Texas Senate did not take up her nomination. According to the state constitution, if the governor makes an appointment between legislative sessions - as he did Thursday - the Senate has to confirm or reject the appointment by the end of the next regular session. By not considering Hughes’ appointment, the Senate effectively rejected her appointment, and she resigned on the last day of the regular session in May.

The next regular legislative session is scheduled to begin in January 2023. Scott will hold the office without having to be confirmed until then, when the Senate will have to either confirm or deny his appointment.

