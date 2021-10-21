Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

LCU police pleased with performance of alert system during foot chase near campus

Lubbock Christian University Chief of Police says alert system worked how it was intended to, but can always use improvement
Lubbock Christian University campus (Source: LCU, Facebook)
Lubbock Christian University campus (Source: LCU, Facebook)
By Addison Barthold
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LCU police are pleased with the performance of their alert system, after campus was locked down during a foot chase on Thursday.

Lubbock police began chasing a suspect on foot following a traffic stop. The suspect, 20-year-old Javier Medrano, exited the passenger side of a vehicle and led officers on a foot pursuit Thursday morning. Police say he had several active warrants, including multiple traffic and one unlawful carrying of a weapon. Staff at Lubbock Christian University, after having been notified of the chase, locked down the campus via their university alert system.

LCU Chief of Police Mike Smith says he was in a meeting about the school’s alert system when he got word of the chase. Chief Smith immediately sent out the lockdown alert to students and faculty. By the time he left his building to head to the scene, windows on campus were already blacked out.

He says while the university is beyond pleased with today’s alert, they are always looking to make it better. Chief Smith says an after action report will go out to LCU departments on Friday so they can collect feedback on the alert system and how it can be improved.

He says the system has a monthly test to ensure it is functioning properly, and to remind staff of how to use it. The next test run is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 25. Chief Smith says it is the university’s top priority to ensure safety of all individuals on campus.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect is in custody and the school lockdowns and lockouts have been lifted after a police...
Manslaughter suspect in custody after foot chase near LCU
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Daniel Salazar's family says it took too long to get his body back from the medical examiner's...
Family funeral arrangements disrupted by autopsy delay
Texas Department of Public Safety
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Wednesday crash in Lamb County
Two people are being treated for injuries after a rollover at 58th & Avenue Q.
2 injured in Wednesday afternoon rollover at 58th & Q

Latest News

Dr. Cy Daneshfar of Lubbock
Lubbock doctor dies after being hit by train near Merkel
COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 82 new cases on Thursday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 82 new cases on Thursday
We had a cloudy, chilly morning over the area on Thursday, but much better for the afternoon,...
Chilly nights, warm days through the weekend
Shaye Johnson, 28, and Kenneth Johnson, 30 were arrested Thursday.
Two additional suspects arrested in connection with September shooting