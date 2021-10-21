LCU police pleased with performance of alert system during foot chase near campus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LCU police are pleased with the performance of their alert system, after campus was locked down during a foot chase on Thursday.

Lubbock police began chasing a suspect on foot following a traffic stop. The suspect, 20-year-old Javier Medrano, exited the passenger side of a vehicle and led officers on a foot pursuit Thursday morning. Police say he had several active warrants, including multiple traffic and one unlawful carrying of a weapon. Staff at Lubbock Christian University, after having been notified of the chase, locked down the campus via their university alert system.

LCU Chief of Police Mike Smith says he was in a meeting about the school’s alert system when he got word of the chase. Chief Smith immediately sent out the lockdown alert to students and faculty. By the time he left his building to head to the scene, windows on campus were already blacked out.

He says while the university is beyond pleased with today’s alert, they are always looking to make it better. Chief Smith says an after action report will go out to LCU departments on Friday so they can collect feedback on the alert system and how it can be improved.

He says the system has a monthly test to ensure it is functioning properly, and to remind staff of how to use it. The next test run is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 25. Chief Smith says it is the university’s top priority to ensure safety of all individuals on campus.

