Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock doctor dies after being hit by train near Merkel

Dr. Cy Daneshfar of Lubbock
Dr. Cy Daneshfar of Lubbock(TTU Ortho Instagram)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERKEL, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock doctor died after being hit by a train near Merkel, Texas on Wednesday around 10:30 a.m., according to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office. It happened between Merkel and Trent off of I-20.

The doctor, identified as Dr. Cy Daneshfar, of Lubbock, was in the area when his vehicle broke down. Deputies say they believe his death is accidental, but do not know why he walked up to the train tracks.

The incident happened about 1.5 miles west of Merkel, not at a train crossing.

Officials with Union Pacific say the train crew was not injured.

Dr. Daneshfar’s body has been sent for an autopsy, however, no foul play is suspected, according to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.

Dr. Daneshfar graduated from the Texas Tech University Health Science Center School of Medicine in 2018. He worked in Lubbock and specialized in Orthopedic Surgery.

Dr. Cy Daneshfar of Lubbock
Dr. Cy Daneshfar of Lubbock(TTU Ortho Instagram)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect is in custody and the school lockdowns and lockouts have been lifted after a police...
Manslaughter suspect in custody after foot chase near LCU
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Daniel Salazar's family says it took too long to get his body back from the medical examiner's...
Family funeral arrangements disrupted by autopsy delay
Texas Department of Public Safety
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Wednesday crash in Lamb County
Two people are being treated for injuries after a rollover at 58th & Avenue Q.
2 injured in Wednesday afternoon rollover at 58th & Q

Latest News

Lubbock Christian University campus (Source: LCU, Facebook)
LCU police pleased with performance of alert system during foot chase near campus
COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 82 new cases on Thursday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 82 new cases on Thursday
We had a cloudy, chilly morning over the area on Thursday, but much better for the afternoon,...
Chilly nights, warm days through the weekend
Shaye Johnson, 28, and Kenneth Johnson, 30 were arrested Thursday.
Two additional suspects arrested in connection with September shooting