Lubbock VA hosts free flu vaccination clinic

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock VA clinic is hosting a free flu vaccination drive-through clinic for enrolled veterans Thursday.

The clinic will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and no appointment is needed to participate. Veterans can drive to the front of the clinic at 3510 4th St. and present their VA ID to receive their flu shot.

Flu shots are also available to veterans during any scheduled appointment at the Lubbock VA clinic. For additional information, call (806) 355-9703 or follow the clinic on Facebook.

