LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Seminole Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying people of interest in two separate thefts of local businesses.

If you have information, contact the Seminole Police Department at (432) 245-6190 or the Gaines County Dispatch at (432) 758-9871.

