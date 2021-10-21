Local Listings
Two additional suspects arrested in connection with September shooting

Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has made two additional arrests in a Sept. 12 shooting on E. Colgate St.

Shaye Johnson was arrested in Dallas, and Kenneth Johnson was arrested in Mesquite, according to a news release. The U.S. Marshals Office assisted in the arrests. Two arrests had been previously made in this case, including 19-year-old Akkini McDade and 23-year-old Tyroen Robinson.

Akkini McDade, 19, was previously arrested in this case.
Akkini McDade, 19, was previously arrested in this case.(Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)

28-year-old Shayn Johnson is still wanted on third-degree felony deadly conduct and discharging a firearm. Anyone with information related to his location is encouraged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or Inv. Brian Thieme at 806-300-9858. A $5,000 reward is available for anyone providing information leading to an arrest.

The shooting occurred at 6:12 p.m. on Sept. 12. 23-year-old Lashundrick McBrewer was pronounced dead on the scene after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation is still ongoing.

