Clovis police looking for man involved in 2 armed robberies

Desmond Antuan Smith
Desmond Antuan Smith(CPD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police are looking for a man who has been identified as a suspect in two armed robberies that happened this month.

19-year-old Desmond Antuan Smith is wanted for two armed robberies with a firearm.

According to officials, during the late-night hours of October 21, Desmond robbed another Pizza Hut delivery driver.

At this time, there are active warrants for Desmond Smith in reference to the first two armed robberies.

The third robbery is currently being investigated by the Clovis Police Department’s Detective Unit.

If you have any information regarding this incident call the Clovis Police Department at 575-763-9481.

Posted by Curry County Crime Stoppers on Friday, October 22, 2021

