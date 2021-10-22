Family raising money for man who died trying to rescue dog from burning home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The family has started a GoFundMe raising money for the funeral of Lincoln Flores Jr., who ran back inside his burning home to rescue a dog, but never came out.

The fundraiser, created by Betty Flores, says the family did not have insurance and needs help with funeral costs.

The fire started at around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 18 at a home in Central Lubbock, near 47th Street and Avenue X. Lubbock Fire Rescue says the single-story home was engulfed in flames, as was a vehicle outside.

All three residents of the home were able to escape, but Flores ran back inside to attempt to rescue a dog. Sadly, he couldn’t get out again.

Firefighters found him and the dog next to each other, after both died in the fire.

The other two residents sustained smoke inhalation and burn injuries and were taken to the hospital. LFR says the house was deemed a total loss.

The fire marshal’s office is still investigating.

Warnings from Lubbock Fire Rescue

Lubbock Fire Rescue urges citizens to never enter a burning structure to look for belongings or pets. Heated smoke will quickly overtake your ability to function. Smoke-filled structures become very dark, making it difficult to find your way out. Please wait for firefighters, as they are trained to quickly search buildings in zero visibility.

Officials say this fire may have been due to auxiliary/creative heating as this home had no electric utility. Open flame heaters inside a home can easily ignite nearby combustibles. Only approved heaters made to be used indoors should be used inside structures.

This home also did not have any working smoke detectors.

LFR reminds the public that smoke detectors save lives, pure and simple. Early detection and a warning will allow occupants to escape before a fire grows too large and smoke has completely filled the inside.

