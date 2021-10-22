Gameday: What to know for TTU vs. Kansas State game on Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech will look to lock in bowl eligibility Saturday when the Red Raiders return to Jones AT&T Stadium to host Kansas State with an 11 a.m. kickoff. Coverage will be provided on FOX Sports 1 and the Texas Tech Sports Network.

Texas Tech Athletics strives to provide fans with the best gameday experiences in the country. Prior to arriving on campus Saturday, fans are encouraged to take a look at the gameday information below.

TICKETS STILL ON SALE FOR SATURDAY’S GAME

Tickets for Saturday’s game are still available through the Texas Tech Ticket Office. Fans can purchase tickets either by visiting the online ticket portal at TexasTech.com or by calling 806-742-TECH. The Tech Ticket Office will open its main location on the east side of Jones AT&T Stadium beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday. Fans can also visit the two other box office locations located near gates 1 and 3 of the stadium (northwest and southwest corners).

BOWLING FOR SOUP HEADLINES RAIDER ALLEY STAGE

American rock band Bowl for Soup will headline pregame festivities at Raider Alley this weekend with a 9 a.m. performance. Raider Alley will open at 8 a.m. Saturday morning in the Engineering Key located in the center of the Texas Tech campus.

PARENTS AND FAMILY WEEKEND ON CAMPUS

Texas Tech will be celebrating its 85th-annual Parents and Family Weekend on campus this weekend. A full schedule of events and more information for families traveling to Lubbock can be found via this link.

BUSY WEEKEND ON TAP FOR TEXAS TECH ATHLETICS

Texas Tech Athletics will have a multitude of events on tap for fans this weekend, beginning Friday evening with a doubleheader at Rip Griffin Park and then the John Walker Soccer Complex. Texas Tech Baseball, as part of a reunion weekend, will host an alumni softball game at 5:45 p.m. Friday followed by Senior Night for Red Raider Soccer with a 7 p.m. first kick. Additionally, Lady Raider Basketball will host its annual Tip-Off event at 1 p.m. Sunday inside United Supermarkets Arena.

CITIBUS TO OPERATE SHUTTLE SERVICE FOR FANS

Citibus will provide roundtrip shuttle service beginning three hours prior to kickoff until one hour after the conclusion of the game at only $5 per person. Pick-up is located north of the John Walker Soccer Complex (Texas Tech Parkway & 10th Street) and northwest of Health Sciences Center (ADA Only, Texas Tech Parkway & 5th Street). Citibus will also provide fans shuttle service from the gameday parking lots to Raider Alley this season as part of its gameday transportation. The new drop-off location on the north end of the Engineering Key is in addition to the normal Citibus gameday route.

TEXAS TECH REMAINS 100 PERCENT MOBILE WITH TICKETS | FAQ

As a reminder, Texas Tech will continue to utilize mobile tickets, which can be downloaded to any Apple Wallet or Google Pay account prior to arrival at the stadium. For questions, please contact the Athletics Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH.

STUDENTS STILL AVAILABLE TO USE GROUP RESERVATION SYSTEM

The athletics department will allow students to reserve group seating this season in sections 13-15, which are located in the lower northeast corner of Jones AT&T Stadium. Parties can vary in size from 15 to 250 students. Groups will receive in-game recognition and a postgame photo opportunity on the field.

Students will receive free admission to every Texas Tech athletic event this year by using their student I.D. at the main entrance. For football and men’s basketball, students are encouraged to secure their free ticket in advance each week through this link. Students can enter Jones AT&T Stadium two hours prior to kickoff through the southeast gates (Gate 6).

GAMEDAY TIMELINE

Premium areas and the student gate will open at 9 a.m. Saturday followed at 9:30 a.m. by all other gates for the bowl seating area. The Goin’ Band from Raiderland will enter Jones AT&T Stadium at 10:50 a.m. to lead fans in Fight Raiders Fight, the Matador Song and the National Anthem.

TEXAS TECH RE-ENTRY POLICY

Re-entry into Jones AT&T Stadium will not be permitted throughout the 2021 season. Fans must have a new ticket for admission back into the stadium.

HEAT MANAGEMENT STATIONS IN PLACE FOR K-STATE

Texas Tech will once again have its heat management stations operational this weekend, which will be located near gates 3, 4, and 6 to provide water refills and cold towels. Fans will once again be allowed to bring an unopened 20 ounce (or less) bottle of water into any outdoor athletics venue on campus this year. Please note that frozen water will not be allowed through the stadium gates. Empty cups, opened bottles, and other drinking containers other than 20 ounce (or less) bottles will not be permitted.

NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED INSIDE JONES AT&T STADIUM

Jones AT&T Stadium is a smoke-free facility (includes electronic cigarettes and vaping). There are no smoking areas within the stadium. Fans wishing to smoke outside the stadium will need a new ticket for admission.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

Texas Tech’s clear bag policy will remain in effect for all athletic venues during the 2021-22 athletic year. Fans will be able to bring the following style and size bag or package into the venue:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12.”

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the venue with one of the clear plastic bags.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection.

Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes will be permitted into Jones AT&T Stadium.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

For additional information regarding gameday policies at Jones AT&T Stadium, please visit our Gameday Guide.

