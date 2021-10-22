Local Listings
Hereford police arrest man wanted on 3 capital murder warrants out of Midland County

Kevin Martinez
Kevin Martinez(Hereford Police Department)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Police in Hereford have arrested a man with three capital murder warrants out of Midland County.

Kevin Martinez, 23, was wanted by the U.S. Marshal Service.

Officers believed the fugitive was in the Amarillo area, possibly in an area hotel.

On Thursday, police found a man in an alley close to a local hotel near West 1st Street and Ross Avenue.

Officers stopped the man and he admitted he was Kevin Martinez.

He was arrested without incident and taken to the Deaf Smith County Jail.

Officials said he was charged with three counts of capital murder.

