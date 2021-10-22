Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Highlight

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Highlight, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old pitbull mix who is super sweet and likes to play.

He gets along well with other dogs. He knows his name and walks well on a leash. Highlight is shy at first but warms up quickly. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Cherry.

