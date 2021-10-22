Lubbock Habitat for Humanity looking for potential homeowners

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Habitat for Humanity is holding a Homeowner Application Workshop for those interested in owning a Habitat house.

The workshop will be held Monday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Mae Simmons Community Center at 2004 Oak Ave, according to a news release. No registration is required.

“We are blessed to be building more houses now, and we are currently looking for five to six new potential homeowners. We encourage anyone who might be interested to attend Monday night,” said Christy Reeves, the executive director of the Lubbock Habitat for Humanity.

Eligibility for the Habitat program is determined by gross income as compared to the area median income. In Lubbock County, the median income is $69,200. Qualifying incomes typically fall between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income, though it can range as high as 80 percent, according to Habitat for Humanity.

Selected applicants for the Habitat program complete 150 hours of education and training geared toward financial literacy and 100 hours of construction on their future home or another Habitat home.

“The Habitat homeowner program serves as a hand up, not a hand out for individuals and couples who have a need, are willing to partner and complete the required hours, and are capable of eventually paying a no interest affordable mortgage,” Reeves said.

If you are interested but unable to attend the workshop, call the Lubbock Habitat at (806) 763-4663 or visit the Habitat ReStore at 3630 50th St. during business hours.

For additional information on Habitat for Humanity or to see if you quality, visit https://lubbockhabitat.org/.

