More sun and warmth on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Through late morning drivers should be prepared for hazardous driving conditions. Visibility of less than a quarter mile in dense fog is possible. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Use low beam headlights - even during daylight. Keep extra space between vehicles. Slow down - drive to conditions.

The fog is expected to dissipate by late morning. The overcast is expected to break up by early afternoon.

Morning clouds once again give way to a mostly sunny and warm afternoon. Slightly breezy, southerly 10 to 20 mph. (KCBD First Alert)

This afternoon will be mostly sunny, slightly breezy, and warm. Highs today will be about five to seven degrees above average for the date. The south-southwest breeze will range from 10 to 20 mph.

Friday evening football will be played under a fair sky. Winds will drop off to about 5 to 15 mph. After sunset temperatures will be in the 70s until about 9 PM. Late evening temperatures will be in the 60s.

My forecast weather may not be what comes to mind when you think Game Day.

Saturday morning will be mostly cloudy with a slight chill early. The clouds will give way to a partly cloudy sky for the afternoon. Saturday afternoon will be partly cloudy, breezy, and very warm. Expect highs in the 80s, ranging from the mid-80s in the western viewing area to near 90 degrees in the east.

While it will be dry for Saturday’s game (kick off at 11 AM) there is a slight chance of thunderstorms east of Lubbock, near and east of the Caprock, late Saturday afternoon and evening. Any rainfall is expected to be spotty in coverage.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with another breezy and warm afternoon. Temperatures will again peak in the 80s.

Remember, in West Texas and eastern New Mexico any breezy or windy day is a NO BURN day.

The next cold front is expected Tuesday night. Tuesday will become windy. It’s likely Tuesday night and perhaps Wednesday will be too.

Temperatures will drop to near average behind the front. At least for awhile. Expect chilly nights and mornings, cool to seasonably warm afternoons.

Rain chances continues to look slim the next ten days.

Watch for updates in our forecast here on our Weather Page, in our free Weather App, and during all of our on-air newscasts.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.