Olton-based restaurant among Top 50 BBQ spots in Texas Monthly

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Even though Olton, Texas is a town of just two thousand residents, food aficionados from all over the area — as well as New Mexico and Missouri — all stood in line to try out a popular joint: Rejino Barbeque, housed out of a food truck that stays downtown.

Aaron Rejino, owner and pit master, says while he and his family may be seeking out opportunities for growth, the team is proud to be where they are.

“We would just have a tent in front of our house, and we would just sell five or six briskets right in front of our house and our driveway,” Rejino said. “We thought we’d have to try it and give it a shot, and [we] had to know at least if it wasn’t going to work, then at least we knew that it wouldn’t.”

The turning point came three years ago with the arrival of an unexpected guest.

“It was the fall of 2018, and one day, it was a Saturday, and we were really slow. There wasn’t anyone here at all, and the editor for the Texas Monthly Barbeque, he stopped by and we were a little surprised to see him,” he said. “I also never know how he found us in Olton, or why he came to Olton. But we’re thankful that he did. He’s been out here a couple of times since then.”

While Rejino sells all the ‘fixins’, along with cheese sausage and jalapeno sausage, he said all the food is made from scratch.

“We have all the typical BBQ,” he said. “The thing that makes us a little different from everyone is we really take our time with what we do. We love it. We’re not just in it to get rich or anything like that. We really put all of our care and love into everything we do here.”

The pit master also took time to plug the community.

“We’d love to have [everyone] in Olton. There’s a lot of cool, little shops here. It’s a small town feel. You can kind of get out of the city for a little bit and have some really good BBQ that you won’t find everywhere,” he said. “It’s a place to get away for a little bit.”

