One seriously injured in crash on Slaton Hwy.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A person was taken to University Medical Center Friday morning with serious injuries after a crash on Slaton Hwy., according to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. on US 84 near CR 7200.

A truck tractor semi-trailer pulled out of the Coors plant and was traveling northwest on US 84. The truck was in the left lane, preparing to turn onto CR 7200 when a passenger vehicle rear-ended the truck.

The driver of the car was taken to University Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.