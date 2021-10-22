Local Listings
One seriously injured in crash on Slaton Hwy.

By Amber Stegall
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A person was taken to University Medical Center Friday morning with serious injuries after a crash on Slaton Hwy., according to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. on US 84 near CR 7200.

A truck tractor semi-trailer pulled out of the Coors plant and was traveling northwest on US 84. The truck was in the left lane, preparing to turn onto CR 7200 when a passenger vehicle rear-ended the truck.

The driver of the car was taken to University Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation.

