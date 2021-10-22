Local Listings
Texas Tech Polo Club hosting Fall Festival Fundraising event

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Families will be able to have a unique experience on Saturday, Oct. 23 from Noon until 5 p.m. at 1109 FM 1585, the Texas Tech Polo Club.

There will be a live polo match, hayrides, practicing polo on “Rusty” the iron horse. There is also pumpkin painting for $2 each, a silent auction, food trucks, and more. The live polo match begins at 1 p.m.

It is $5 per person, and the money goes to help fund the Texas Tech Polo Club.

The Texas Tech Polo Club welcomes all Texas Tech students to join. Even if you don’t have any experience with horses, club members will teach you the ropes. They are a student-run organization.

Texas Tech Polo Fall Festival
Texas Tech Polo Fall Festival(Texas Tech Polo Club)

