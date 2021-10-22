Warmer with chance of isolated showers on Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Is it October or late April? It’s hard to guess with the weather that we’ve had this week.

Another day of 80s for the South Plains and it will be warmer on Saturday. Along with the warmer temperatures, winds will increase Saturday with a chance of showers.

First, for Friday night’s high school football games, it will be breezy, with fair skies and mild with temps in the 70s to start the evening and 60s by the end of the games.

Saturday will begin with clouds, but not as much fog as Friday morning and it will be cool.

During the day, south to southwest winds will increase to 15-20+ mph and will combine with sunshine to create a ‘hot’ day for late October.

Winds will become stronger into the evening hours Saturday and continue through mid-day Sunday.

I do expects slightly cooler temps, but still 70s and 80s for Sunday and sunny skies.

The next big drop in temps will occur by the middle of next week and may extend into the Halloween weekend.

Rain could develop on an isolated basis Saturday from the central South Plains to the Caprock.

