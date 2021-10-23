Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 22

By Pete Christy
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 22.

Roosevelt 58, Abernathy 56

Trinity Christian 42, FW Temple 6

Lubbock Christian 61, Willow Park 21

Sands 52, Wilson 7

Bovina 15, Smyer 0

Post 42, Floydada 0

New Deal 49, Tahoka 0

Springlake-Earth 92, Petersburg 43

Nazareth 41, Kress 40

Shallowater 30, Denver City 7

Brownfield 14, Slaton 6

Whitharral 66, Lazbuddie 18

Klondike 54, Loop 6

Seminole 27, Borger 0

Estacado 31, Perryton 10

Lockney 40, Hamlin 15

Groom 47, Hart 0

Jayton 64, Guthrie 16

Spearman 57, Dimmitt 6

Coronado 49, Caprock 14

Lubbock-Cooper 52, Wichita Falls 21

WF Rider 56, Plainview 20

Seagraves 34, Plains 26

Sundown 42, Hale Center 6

Sudan 18, Ropes 12

Canadian 33, Friona 27

Sanford-Fritch 53, Olton 46

Lamesa 52, Kermit 3

Tascosa 60, Monterey 18

Roscoe 58, Crosbyton 8

Borden County 79, Whiteface 34

Idalou 41, Stanton 6

Crowell 32, Paducah 24

Hermleigh 73, Rotan 28

Sweetwater 61, Pecos 37

Childress 56, Tulia 21

Wink 76, Morton 13

Wildorado 59, Silverton 58

Muleshoe 42, River Road 38

Patton Springs 59, Southland 44

Amherst 52, Cotton Center 7

Dell City vs. Lubbock Titans (Saturday)

Christ The King vs. Abilene Christian (Saturday)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Cy Daneshfar of Lubbock
Lubbock doctor dies after being hit by train near Merkel, TTUHSC releases statement
A suspect is in custody and the school lockdowns and lockouts have been lifted after a police...
Manslaughter suspect in custody after foot chase near LCU
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Daniel Salazar's family says it took too long to get his body back from the medical examiner's...
Family funeral arrangements disrupted by autopsy delay

Latest News

KCBD End Zone Highlights for Friday, Oct. 22
KCBD End Zone Highlights for Friday, Oct. 22
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD End Zone Highlights for Friday, Oct. 22 (Part 2)
End Zone Highlights for Thursday, Oct. 21
End Zone Scores for Thursday, Oct. 21
End Zone Highlights for Thursday, Oct. 21
End Zone Highlights for Thursday, Oct. 21