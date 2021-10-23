End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 22

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 22.

Roosevelt 58, Abernathy 56

Trinity Christian 42, FW Temple 6

Lubbock Christian 61, Willow Park 21

Sands 52, Wilson 7

Bovina 15, Smyer 0

Post 42, Floydada 0

New Deal 49, Tahoka 0

Springlake-Earth 92, Petersburg 43

Nazareth 41, Kress 40

Shallowater 30, Denver City 7

Brownfield 14, Slaton 6

Whitharral 66, Lazbuddie 18

Klondike 54, Loop 6

Seminole 27, Borger 0

Estacado 31, Perryton 10

Lockney 40, Hamlin 15

Groom 47, Hart 0

Jayton 64, Guthrie 16

Spearman 57, Dimmitt 6

Coronado 49, Caprock 14

Lubbock-Cooper 52, Wichita Falls 21

WF Rider 56, Plainview 20

Seagraves 34, Plains 26

Sundown 42, Hale Center 6

Sudan 18, Ropes 12

Canadian 33, Friona 27

Sanford-Fritch 53, Olton 46

Lamesa 52, Kermit 3

Tascosa 60, Monterey 18

Roscoe 58, Crosbyton 8

Borden County 79, Whiteface 34

Idalou 41, Stanton 6

Crowell 32, Paducah 24

Hermleigh 73, Rotan 28

Sweetwater 61, Pecos 37

Childress 56, Tulia 21

Wink 76, Morton 13

Wildorado 59, Silverton 58

Muleshoe 42, River Road 38

Patton Springs 59, Southland 44

Amherst 52, Cotton Center 7

Dell City vs. Lubbock Titans (Saturday)

Christ The King vs. Abilene Christian (Saturday)

