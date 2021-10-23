End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 22
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 22.
Roosevelt 58, Abernathy 56
Trinity Christian 42, FW Temple 6
Lubbock Christian 61, Willow Park 21
Sands 52, Wilson 7
Bovina 15, Smyer 0
Post 42, Floydada 0
New Deal 49, Tahoka 0
Springlake-Earth 92, Petersburg 43
Nazareth 41, Kress 40
Shallowater 30, Denver City 7
Brownfield 14, Slaton 6
Whitharral 66, Lazbuddie 18
Klondike 54, Loop 6
Seminole 27, Borger 0
Estacado 31, Perryton 10
Lockney 40, Hamlin 15
Groom 47, Hart 0
Jayton 64, Guthrie 16
Spearman 57, Dimmitt 6
Coronado 49, Caprock 14
Lubbock-Cooper 52, Wichita Falls 21
WF Rider 56, Plainview 20
Seagraves 34, Plains 26
Sundown 42, Hale Center 6
Sudan 18, Ropes 12
Canadian 33, Friona 27
Sanford-Fritch 53, Olton 46
Lamesa 52, Kermit 3
Tascosa 60, Monterey 18
Roscoe 58, Crosbyton 8
Borden County 79, Whiteface 34
Idalou 41, Stanton 6
Crowell 32, Paducah 24
Hermleigh 73, Rotan 28
Sweetwater 61, Pecos 37
Childress 56, Tulia 21
Wink 76, Morton 13
Wildorado 59, Silverton 58
Muleshoe 42, River Road 38
Patton Springs 59, Southland 44
Amherst 52, Cotton Center 7
Dell City vs. Lubbock Titans (Saturday)
Christ The King vs. Abilene Christian (Saturday)
