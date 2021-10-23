Salmonella outbreak linked to Citterio Salame Sticks

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The multistate Salmonella outbreak has been linked to Citterio Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks, according to the CDC.

The recent outbreak has resulted in 20 reported cases and three hospitalizations, with 80 percent of the cases being in individuals under 18 years old.

The CDC is warning everyone to avoid eating the salame sticks, regardless of best-by date.

The Citterio brand of Salame Sticks is primarily sold at Trader Joe’s stores, though they can be found elsewhere. Investigators are looking into additional products that may be contaminated.

Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Most people recover without treatment, but some end up hospitalized with severe symptoms.

There have been no reported Salmonella cases related to this outbreak in Texas as of Saturday, according to the CDC. However, the CDC warns the true number of infected people is likely much higher, since many recover without treatment and are never tested for the bacteria that causes Salmonella.

For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/I45-10-21/index.html or call the local health department.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.