Slightly cooler Sunday, still breezy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a warm Saturday across the South Plains, temperatures will be a bit cooler Sunday but still warmer than average.

Temperatures so far Saturday have been in the mid 80s to lower-mid 90s across the South Plains. Childress has broken their previous high temperature record of 90 degrees set in 2003.

3-day forecast (KCBD)

Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with lows in the 50s and lower 60s. Winds will remain breezy from the southwest through the night around 10-20 mph.

A mild start to the day will lead to warm temperatures in the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will range from the 80s to lower 90s. A high of 84 degrees in Lubbock is expected. This puts our afternoon highs about 11 degrees above average for October 24th. Winds will be breezy again tomorrow from 15-25 mph.

Temperatures will remain in the 80s through Tuesday with the warmest day being Tuesday. Tuesday night a cold front will push through, dropping temperatures Wednesday and bringing a slim chance for a shower or two overnight.

