Slightly cooler Sunday, still breezy
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a warm Saturday across the South Plains, temperatures will be a bit cooler Sunday but still warmer than average.
Temperatures so far Saturday have been in the mid 80s to lower-mid 90s across the South Plains. Childress has broken their previous high temperature record of 90 degrees set in 2003.
Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with lows in the 50s and lower 60s. Winds will remain breezy from the southwest through the night around 10-20 mph.
A mild start to the day will lead to warm temperatures in the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will range from the 80s to lower 90s. A high of 84 degrees in Lubbock is expected. This puts our afternoon highs about 11 degrees above average for October 24th. Winds will be breezy again tomorrow from 15-25 mph.
Temperatures will remain in the 80s through Tuesday with the warmest day being Tuesday. Tuesday night a cold front will push through, dropping temperatures Wednesday and bringing a slim chance for a shower or two overnight.
