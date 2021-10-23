Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

SPC training drivers to help with nationwide trucker shortage

By Brittany Michaleson
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texans are feeling the effects of a nationwide disruption in the supply chain. One part of the problem, there aren’t enough truck drivers on the road to move products.

The truck driver shortage has been growing for years. Jay Warnick, the director of Continuing Education and Workforce Development at South Plains College, says over the course of 2020, there were 60,000 open positions for drivers in Texas, with almost 1,500 of those in West Texas.

Austin Hendricks is in on the road to becoming a fourth-generation truck driver.

“I just remember going in the cow truck with dad, and it just, it grew on me and I knew that was what I wanted to do. So, it’s just been something I’ve always wanted. And so, finally getting on with it,” Hendricks said.

He’ll enter the industry in two weeks, in the middle of a supply chain shortage, with thousands of jobs available.

“That’s something that’ll always be needed is trucks,” Hendricks said.

The American Trucking Association estimates there could be a shortage of 160,000 drivers by 2028. Warnick and his team at SPC’s Professional Truck Driving School are doing what they can to get more people into the driver’s seat.

The four-week program can take on up to 12 students per class.

“We do have some that may have passed their permit, but most of them have never been in a tractor trailer, they’ve never driven. And so yes, in four weeks you can be a licensed driver and go out and get a great job,” Warnick said.

Students spend time in the classroom, safety and simulation training, and out on the road, so they can graduate with their Commercial Driver’s License.

For Larry Hall, getting a CDL was always plan B.

“Me personally, I got kids and want to build a better future for them,” Hall said.

Getting that license may make building that future a little easier. Warnick says companies are competing for workers, offering bigger bonuses and increasing salaries.

“If you want to do this type of work and you want to go to college and be at South Plains College, this is the place to do it. And then at 18, you can go out and get a $40,000-plus-a-year job to start out with and that’s fabulous,” Warnick said.

“The doors are open. Once you get that license, the doors are going to be open. So, I start working tonight, so that’s how fast it can happen for you,” recent graduate Devlynn Javon said.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Cy Daneshfar of Lubbock
Lubbock doctor dies after being hit by train near Merkel, TTUHSC releases statement
A suspect is in custody and the school lockdowns and lockouts have been lifted after a police...
Manslaughter suspect in custody after foot chase near LCU
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Daniel Salazar's family says it took too long to get his body back from the medical examiner's...
Family funeral arrangements disrupted by autopsy delay

Latest News

19-year-old Gabriel Castillo
Warrant reveals details of manslaughter charge filed after crash that killed Frenship student
hemp
Some CBD retailers removing delta 8 from shelves after DSHS issues ‘controlled substance’ label
Rejino Barbeque in Olton, Texas
Olton-based restaurant among Top 50 BBQ spots in Texas Monthly
Is it October or late April? It’s hard to guess with the weather that we’ve had this week.
Warmer with chance of isolated showers on Saturday