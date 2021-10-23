A warm and breezy weekend across the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will be around 10-15 degrees above average through the weekend.

Warm temperatures for your Saturday (KCBD)

Highs will range from the mid 80s to lower 90s across the area for today. Expect a high of 87 degrees in Lubbock this afternoon. Overall today will be mainly dry and sunny but there is a slim chance for a shower or two, mainly for the northeastern portion of the viewing area. Winds will be breezy from everyone from the southwest around 15-20 mph.

Tonight, mostly dry and quiet. Mild temperatures with lows in the 50s and 60s. An isolated shower or two may linger into the overnight hours again for the NE part of the South Plains.

Tomorrow will be dry and a bit cooler. Temperatures still topping out in the 80s, a high of 85 degrees in Lubbock. Breezy winds through tomorrow as well.

Temperatures will remain above average through Tuesday before another cold front pushes through and brings us some cooler, more fall-like weather.

