Warrant reveals details of manslaughter charge filed after crash that killed Frenship student

19-year-old Gabriel Castillo
19-year-old Gabriel Castillo(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We now know what led police to charge the driver with manslaughter after the death of a Frenship student six months ago.

Gabriel Castillo, now 19 years old, was taken into custody after a police chase on Thursday.

investigators say Castillo was going 83 miles per hour on the Loop when he smashed his car into a sign on a TxDOT pole back in April of this year.

That collision killed his passenger, 17-year-old Frenship High School student Megan Martinez.

Investigators report that Castillo was speeding when he changed lanes and swerved across part of the West Loop between 19th and 34th Street.

The Jeep he was driving smashed into the sign pole at full speed, throwing Martinez out of the vehicle. She died at the scene.

Castillo went to the hospital, where records indicate he was believed to be on marijuana when he crashed.

