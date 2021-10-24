WATCH LIVE: Governor Abbott To Swear-In Texas Military Department Deputy Adjutant General Monie Ulis In Mission

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott will hold a swearing-in ceremony for Texas Military Department (TMD) Deputy Adjutant General Monie Ulis in Mission, Texas on Sunday, October 24. TMD Adjutant General Tracy Norris will also be in attendance. This swearing-in ceremony comes after the Governor appointed Deputy Adjutant General Ulis to the position in September.

Deputy Adjutant General Ulis will lead TMD’s coordinated border missions for Operation Lone Star, which the Governor launched in March with the Texas Department of Public Safety to combat the smuggling of people and drugs into Texas.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.