Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Governor Abbott To Swear-In Texas Military Department Deputy Adjutant General Monie Ulis In Mission

Governor Greg Abbott
Governor Greg Abbott(MGN)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott will hold a swearing-in ceremony for Texas Military Department (TMD) Deputy Adjutant General Monie Ulis in Mission, Texas on Sunday, October 24. TMD Adjutant General Tracy Norris will also be in attendance. This swearing-in ceremony comes after the Governor appointed Deputy Adjutant General Ulis to the position in September.

Deputy Adjutant General Ulis will lead TMD’s coordinated border missions for Operation Lone Star, which the Governor launched in March with the Texas Department of Public Safety to combat the smuggling of people and drugs into Texas.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

hemp
Some CBD retailers removing delta 8 from shelves after DSHS issues ‘controlled substance’ label
19-year-old Gabriel Castillo
Warrant reveals details of manslaughter charge filed after crash that killed Frenship student
Texas Tech squandered a 14-point lead at halftime to fall to KSU 25-24.
Kansas State rallies to beat Red Raiders
Source: KCBD Video
End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 22
A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators,...
Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 children killed

Latest News

Governor Abbott To Swear-In Texas Military Department Deputy Adjutant General Monie Ulis
The Citterio Salame Sticks are primarily sold at Trader Joe's stores.
Salmonella outbreak linked to Citterio Salame Sticks
KCBD News at 10 for Saturday, Oct. 23
KCBD News at 10 for Saturday, Oct. 23
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD Weather at 10 for Saturday, Oct. 23