Lubbock Public Health Department now offering Moderna, J&J boosters

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Public Health Department will begin offering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots on Wednesday for eligible populations, according to a news release.

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 27, eligible individuals can receive any of the three approved booster shots at the city’s mini-hub vaccination site.

The addition of Moderna and J&J boosters comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved boosters of the COVID-19 vaccines earlier this week. The health department has already begun administering Pfizer-BioNTech boosters, which were approved by the FDA last month.

Individuals who received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for a booster shot 6 months after completion of the primary series if they fall into one of the following groups:

Booster shots are also recommended for those 18 and older who received the J&J vaccine two or more months ago.

The Public Health Department will offer all boosters at its mini-hub vaccination site at 2801 50th St. The mini-hub operates from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, and every first and third Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., according to the health department.

For additional information related to the Public Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine availability, visit mylubbock.us/covid19vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.