Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock Public Health Department now offering Moderna, J&J boosters

A Pfizer vaccine is administered at the Lubbock Health Department clinic
A Pfizer vaccine is administered at the Lubbock Health Department clinic(Source: KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Public Health Department will begin offering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots on Wednesday for eligible populations, according to a news release.

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 27, eligible individuals can receive any of the three approved booster shots at the city’s mini-hub vaccination site.

The addition of Moderna and J&J boosters comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved boosters of the COVID-19 vaccines earlier this week. The health department has already begun administering Pfizer-BioNTech boosters, which were approved by the FDA last month.

Individuals who received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for a booster shot 6 months after completion of the primary series if they fall into one of the following groups:

Booster shots are also recommended for those 18 and older who received the J&J vaccine two or more months ago.

The Public Health Department will offer all boosters at its mini-hub vaccination site at 2801 50th St. The mini-hub operates from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, and every first and third Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., according to the health department.

For additional information related to the Public Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine availability, visit mylubbock.us/covid19vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

hemp
Some CBD retailers removing delta 8 from shelves after DSHS issues ‘controlled substance’ label
A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators,...
Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 children killed
19-year-old Gabriel Castillo
Warrant reveals details of manslaughter charge filed after crash that killed Frenship student
Texas Tech squandered a 14-point lead at halftime to fall to KSU 25-24.
Kansas State rallies to beat Red Raiders
Source: KCBD Video
End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 22

Latest News

Governor Greg Abbott
WATCH: Governor Abbott swears in Texas Military Department Deputy Adjutant General Monie Ulis
Deputy Adjutant General Ulis will lead TMD's coordinated border missions for Operation Lone Star.
Governor Abbott swears in Texas Military Department Deputy Adjutant General Monie Ulis
The Citterio Salame Sticks are primarily sold at Trader Joe's stores.
Salmonella outbreak linked to Citterio Salame Sticks
KCBD News at 10 for Saturday, Oct. 23
KCBD News at 10 for Saturday, Oct. 23