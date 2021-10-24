Riding the October rollercoaster

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Normal temperatures for fall can be subjective. Mathematically, we take the high temperatures over a 30 year span and reset it every decade (so we’re now using 1990-2020 data). Truth is, as we all know in the part of the country, temperatures are actually a roller coaster this time of year. So yeah, the average this time of year is 73. But I’m also not really surprised that we’ll be on that first part of the roller coaster that takes you high and lets you go. So temperatures for today through Tuesday will be 11-16 degrees above “average”. Now, what’s actually going to happen for us is like on some roller coasters. You climb that hill with the chain moving you up, it lets you go… but it doesn’t drop you all the way. Just a little bit. And then you climb again. And I think that’s how the back half of the week will be with a cold front on Tuesday, and temperatures will recover and rise again slowly through Halloween.

So the question becomes, when will we see that drop? When will we see the freezing mark officially at the airport for the first time this year? Well, I’ll tell you the long range models are really trying to hint at that first week in November. Take that with a grain of salt right now. But it could happen.

On the rain chances side, we do need to watch that front on Tuesday, especially for you folks to the east and off the Caprock. The front/dryline could actually spark off some showers and storms, and there will be enough energy that they could be on the strong side. We’ll keep an eye on that chance over the next few days, but right now I’m leaving that rain chance at 20% and I don’t think we’ll see any rain here in the Hub City or points west at this point.

