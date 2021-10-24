Team of the Week: Shallowater Mustangs
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - The Shallowater Mustangs are the ninth KCBD End Zone Team of the Week for this season.
In their week nine matchup against Denver City, the Mustangs won 30-7 to improve their record to (6-2).
Shallowater is currently on a four-game winning streak and have only lost to two opponents during their non-district slate.
Next week, the Mustangs host the Kermit Yellow Jackets on their Senior Night, Oct. 29.
