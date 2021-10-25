Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

5 injured in crash at Parkway Dr. and Zenith Ave.

Injuries reported in crash at Parkway Dr. and Zenith Ave.
Injuries reported in crash at Parkway Dr. and Zenith Ave.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police say four people were moderately injured and one was seriously injured in a rollover Monday morning at Parkway Dr. and Zenith Ave.

The crash happened just after 10:20 a.m.

There are two vehicles involved. Westbound lanes of Parkway Drive and both northbound and southbound lanes of Zenith Avenue are closed and being redirected.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area until the crash scene can be cleared.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit responded and the investigation is expected to take several hours.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators,...
Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 children killed
hemp
Some CBD retailers removing delta 8 from shelves after DSHS issues ‘controlled substance’ label
A Pfizer vaccine is administered at the Lubbock Health Department clinic
Lubbock Public Health Department now offering Moderna, J&J boosters
10-digit dialing instituted to facilitate access to National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
New 10-digit dialing procedure mandatory for Texas customers in the 806 area code
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Crew member who gave Baldwin gun subject of prior complaint

Latest News

Texas Department of Public Safety
One seriously injured in crash on Slaton Hwy.
FILE
Oct. 8 crash on Ave. Q turns fatal seven days later
No injuries were reported in the single-vehicle crash.
Vehicle crashes into pole after police pursuit canceled, driver arrested
New Mexico State Police (Source: Facebook)
Gust of wind causes fatal crash in New Mexico, killing Post resident