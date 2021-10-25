5 injured in crash at Parkway Dr. and Zenith Ave.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police say four people were moderately injured and one was seriously injured in a rollover Monday morning at Parkway Dr. and Zenith Ave.

The crash happened just after 10:20 a.m.

There are two vehicles involved. Westbound lanes of Parkway Drive and both northbound and southbound lanes of Zenith Avenue are closed and being redirected.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area until the crash scene can be cleared.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit responded and the investigation is expected to take several hours.

