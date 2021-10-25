Lubbock stores struggling with demand as Halloween spending soars

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This year, Americans are expected to spend record amounts on Halloween, according to the National Retail Federation. Sales estimates are at $10 billion nationally, up $2 billion from previous years.

“It has been a struggle to keep up with the supply and demand, that’s for sure,” says Jack Frantzen, the store manager at a Lubbock Spirit Halloween store. He says they’ve been overwhelmed by the number of customers and the amount of sales this year.

“Massive turn-out from last year. All of our stores here in Lubbock, we’ve been meeting our goals and just surpassing any kind of standard that our zone manager or district sales manager has set for us. It’s been incredibly busy.”

With many of us having had to miss out on Halloween festivities last year due to the pandemic, it seems consumers are now trying to make up for lost time. However, if you’re still shopping for those last minute costumes, you might want to hurry.

“We did receive our last shipment just the other day, last week. We are still working on getting all of those pegs covered with costumes. If you go around any of our spirit stores, they are pretty thin, mostly because we have just had a huge turn-out.”

Frantzen says they were not expecting this massive influx of sales, so supplies are already running low.

“We’re already running out of all kinds of different sizes. We have the costumes you want, I just hope it’s in the size you need.”

While you’re picking up that costume for this weekend, you can donate to the Spirit of Children fundraiser at all Lubbock Spirit Halloween locations, which provide Lubbock’s Covenant Children’s Hospital with funding and fun all year round.

