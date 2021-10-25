Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock stores struggling with demand as Halloween spending soars

Retailers are expecting a $2 billion increase in spending nationwide
By Addison Barthold
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This year, Americans are expected to spend record amounts on Halloween, according to the National Retail Federation. Sales estimates are at $10 billion nationally, up $2 billion from previous years.

“It has been a struggle to keep up with the supply and demand, that’s for sure,” says Jack Frantzen, the store manager at a Lubbock Spirit Halloween store. He says they’ve been overwhelmed by the number of customers and the amount of sales this year.

“Massive turn-out from last year. All of our stores here in Lubbock, we’ve been meeting our goals and just surpassing any kind of standard that our zone manager or district sales manager has set for us. It’s been incredibly busy.”

With many of us having had to miss out on Halloween festivities last year due to the pandemic, it seems consumers are now trying to make up for lost time. However, if you’re still shopping for those last minute costumes, you might want to hurry.

“We did receive our last shipment just the other day, last week. We are still working on getting all of those pegs covered with costumes. If you go around any of our spirit stores, they are pretty thin, mostly because we have just had a huge turn-out.”

Frantzen says they were not expecting this massive influx of sales, so supplies are already running low.

“We’re already running out of all kinds of different sizes. We have the costumes you want, I just hope it’s in the size you need.”

While you’re picking up that costume for this weekend, you can donate to the Spirit of Children fundraiser at all Lubbock Spirit Halloween locations, which provide Lubbock’s Covenant Children’s Hospital with funding and fun all year round.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Wells at his introductory press conference in 2018 doing the Texas Tech 'Guns Up'
WATCH: Matt Wells fired, Sonny Cumbie taking over as Red Raiders Interim Head Coach
A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators,...
Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 children killed
hemp
Some CBD retailers removing delta 8 from shelves after DSHS issues ‘controlled substance’ label
A Pfizer vaccine is administered at the Lubbock Health Department clinic
Lubbock Public Health Department now offering Moderna, J&J boosters
Injuries reported in crash at Parkway Dr. and Zenith Ave.
5 injured in crash at Parkway Dr. and Zenith Ave.

Latest News

Gun found in school playground after vehicle burglary in Northwest Lubbock
We have some major changes coming our way in weather, including increased fire danger, a chance...
Big temperature drop, chance of storms coming Tuesday
Matt Wells at his introductory press conference in 2018 doing the Texas Tech 'Guns Up'
WATCH: Matt Wells fired, Sonny Cumbie taking over as Red Raiders Interim Head Coach
Texas lawmakers redrew political districts for the state House, state Senate, U.S. House and...
Gov. Greg Abbott signs off on Texas’ new political maps, which protect GOP majorities while diluting voices of voters of color