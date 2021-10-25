Local Listings
Big temperature drop, chance of storms coming Tuesday

By John Robison
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We have some major changes coming our way in weather, including increased fire danger, a chance of severe storms and a big drop in temperatures.

It all starts Tuesday as the dryline develops and moves eastward across the South Plains during the day. Winds will increase early afternoon and as the dryline moves east, it will bring a chance of isolated severe storms to the region along and east of the Caprock.

The chances of rain in Lubbock will be low. However, any storms that develop in the eastern areas could produce large hail, high winds, lightning and heavy rainfall. Storms will likely move out of the area before midnight.

As winds increase Tuesday there will be increased fire danger for all of the South Plains Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. The combination of high winds, warm temps and low humidity will be the issues. Even though it’s cooler Wednesday, the fire danger will continue through the day.

I expect much cooler afternoon and overnight temperatures Wednesday and Thursday with lows possibly in the 30s for a couple of days this week and again early next week.

KCBD Weather at 4 for Monday, Oct. 25
