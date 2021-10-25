Garden & Arts Center hosting 32nd Annual National Arts Program

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center (GAC) is pleased to host the 32nd Annual National Arts Program in Lubbock from October 25th through November 26th, 2021. The annual exhibit features artwork by City of Lubbock employees, family members, volunteers, City of Lubbock retirees, and previous Garden & Arts Center exhibitors.

The National Arts Program is designed to give all artists, at all skills levels, an opportunity to exhibit their work in a professional manner and to compete for cash prizes. Sponsored by the National Arts Program Foundation and in cooperation with the City of Lubbock, the exhibit features five classifications: Amateur, Intermediate, Professional, Teen, and Youth.

The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center strives to offer an array of fun and comprehensive classes and events for all ages.

This year’s exhibit will be open and available for viewing from October 25 - November 26, 2021. Viewing times are Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. The Garden & Arts Center will be hosting a reception on November 5, 2021, from 6 - 9 p.m.

The center is located at 4215 University Avenue.

