Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Garden & Arts Center hosting 32nd Annual National Arts Program

This show is comprised of art from all ages and levels of ability.
This show is comprised of art from all ages and levels of ability.(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center (GAC) is pleased to host the 32nd Annual National Arts Program in Lubbock from October 25th through November 26th, 2021. The annual exhibit features artwork by City of Lubbock employees, family members, volunteers, City of Lubbock retirees, and previous Garden & Arts Center exhibitors.

The National Arts Program is designed to give all artists, at all skills levels, an opportunity to exhibit their work in a professional manner and to compete for cash prizes. Sponsored by the National Arts Program Foundation and in cooperation with the City of Lubbock, the exhibit features five classifications: Amateur, Intermediate, Professional, Teen, and Youth.

The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center strives to offer an array of fun and comprehensive classes and events for all ages.

This year’s exhibit will be open and available for viewing from October 25 - November 26, 2021. Viewing times are Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. The Garden & Arts Center will be hosting a reception on November 5, 2021, from 6 - 9 p.m.

The center is located at 4215 University Avenue.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the City of Lubbock.

Most Read

A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators,...
Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 children killed
hemp
Some CBD retailers removing delta 8 from shelves after DSHS issues ‘controlled substance’ label
A Pfizer vaccine is administered at the Lubbock Health Department clinic
Lubbock Public Health Department now offering Moderna, J&J boosters
10-digit dialing instituted to facilitate access to National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
New 10-digit dialing procedure mandatory for Texas customers in the 806 area code
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Crew member who gave Baldwin gun subject of prior complaint

Latest News

Propane flame inside of gas boiler furnace
Homeowners, 65 and older, with gas furnaces could qualify for free heating system repairs
Halloween and Fall Festival events in Lubbock
Texas Tech Polo Fall Festival
Texas Tech Polo Club hosting Fall Festival Fundraising event
Pumpkins, Ponies, and Polos Fundraising event
Noon Notebook: Pumpkins, ponies & polo fundraising event