Gun found in school playground after vehicle burglary in Northwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Parents of Northridge Elementary School students were notified after a gun was found under a blanket on the playground on Friday morning.

The letter to parents says fifth-grade students found the gun and immediately alerted the teachers. The staff moved the students inside the building and stood guard over the weapon until it could be recovered by police.

Frenship ISD officials released this statement about the incident.

Early Friday morning, a handgun was located hidden under a blanket outside North Ridge Elementary on the playground.

Frenship ISD and Lubbock Police Department officers were already nearby and responded to the playground. Based on the initial investigation, it appears the gun is possibly connected to a recent burglary and the gun was dumped at the playground overnight.

We are proud of the fifth-grade students who immediately alerted teachers of the weapon, and we want to thank the staff and officers for their quick response to ensure everyone’s safety.

The incident was isolated to the playground, and Frenship ISD personally called the parents of the fifth graders who were outside when the weapon was discovered. Counselors were also on standby throughout the day to talk to students as needed.

Frenship ISD will continue to work closely with the Lubbock Police Department on their investigation into the incident.

According to a police report, around 6 a.m., a resident who lives about two blocks from the school called police to report a gun was stolen from his vehicle. The caller told police it was in his vehicle at 9 p.m. the night before, but the vehicle was left unlocked.

The investigating officer left the house where the gun was stolen and parked near the school. A teacher from the school told the officer there was a gun on the playground and that a teacher was standing guard over the gun. The officer noticed it matched the description of the gun stolen from the nearby neighbor’s vehicle.

The officer notes in his report that the suspect stole the gun from the neighbor’s vehicle and abandoned the gun and a blanket, also stolen from the vehicle, on the playground.

The suspect has not been located as of Monday evening.

