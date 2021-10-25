Homeowners, 65 and older, with gas furnaces could qualify for free heating system repairs

Local Listings
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the 21st year in a row, members of the South Plains Chapter of the Texas Air Conditioning Contractors Association (TACCA-SP) have joined together on an annual project called “Heat the Town” to assist those who need a safe way to stay warm.

On Saturday, October 30th, heating and air conditioning contractors, and other businesses will donate time, money, and materials to make free repairs for people in need. On this one day only, service technicians will prepare approximately 60 homes for the winter ahead.

People in need should call 806-762-8721 or 806-687-0940. The South Plains Chapter of the Texas Air Conditioning Contractors Association (TACCA-SP) will take the first 60 callers.

To qualify, residents must be the homeowner (no renters), live within the city limits of Lubbock, be low-income, age 65 or older with a gas furnace, and the home cannot be a mobile home.

The homeowner will need to be home between the hours of 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Oct. 30. They will not make a return trip later in the day. SPAG-AAA is an organization that will visit with the homeowner to find out what their needs are and then they will be referred to the TACCA-South Plains contractors. One of the volunteer contractors will then service their equipment on the morning of Saturday, October 30th.

