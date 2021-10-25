Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock Symphony Orchestra free family concert at Lubbock Moonlight Musicals Amphitheatre

A beloved Lubbock Symphony tradition goes into the night this year, as the LSO presents its...
A beloved Lubbock Symphony tradition goes into the night this year, as the LSO presents its Free Family Concert with educational music trio, Project Players, at the Lubbock Moonlight Musicals Amphitheatre!(Lubbock Symphony Orchestra)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra is presenting its free family concert this year at the Lubbock Moonlight Musicals Amphitheatre on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at 7 p.m.

The event is free, but tickets are required. Get the tickets here. Tickets will be available to reserve until 7 p.m. on Oct. 26.

The educational music trio, Project Players, will perform a variety of family-friendly music in an interactive concert, that includes spooky favorites and recognizable classics.

Attendees are welcome to bring their favorite Fall refreshments and a blanket to enjoy the evening. Trick-or-treat goodie bags are available for children and costumes are highly encouraged. Please list the number of children in the group so they will have enough goodie bags available.

Moonlight Musicals Amphitheatre is located at 413 E Broadway.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators,...
Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 children killed
hemp
Some CBD retailers removing delta 8 from shelves after DSHS issues ‘controlled substance’ label
A Pfizer vaccine is administered at the Lubbock Health Department clinic
Lubbock Public Health Department now offering Moderna, J&J boosters
10-digit dialing instituted to facilitate access to National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
New 10-digit dialing procedure mandatory for Texas customers in the 806 area code
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Crew member who gave Baldwin gun subject of prior complaint

Latest News

This show is comprised of art from all ages and levels of ability.
Garden & Arts Center hosting 32nd Annual National Arts Program
Propane flame inside of gas boiler furnace
Homeowners, 65 and older, with gas furnaces could qualify for free heating system repairs
Halloween and Fall Festival events in Lubbock
Texas Tech Polo Fall Festival
Texas Tech Polo Club hosting Fall Festival Fundraising event