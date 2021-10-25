Lubbock Symphony Orchestra free family concert at Lubbock Moonlight Musicals Amphitheatre

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra is presenting its free family concert this year at the Lubbock Moonlight Musicals Amphitheatre on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at 7 p.m.

The event is free, but tickets are required. Get the tickets here. Tickets will be available to reserve until 7 p.m. on Oct. 26.

The educational music trio, Project Players, will perform a variety of family-friendly music in an interactive concert, that includes spooky favorites and recognizable classics.

Attendees are welcome to bring their favorite Fall refreshments and a blanket to enjoy the evening. Trick-or-treat goodie bags are available for children and costumes are highly encouraged. Please list the number of children in the group so they will have enough goodie bags available.

Moonlight Musicals Amphitheatre is located at 413 E Broadway.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.