Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Reports: Texas Tech Head Coach Matt Wells terminated

Matt Wells at his introductory press conference in 2018 doing the Texas Tech 'Guns Up'
Matt Wells at his introductory press conference in 2018 doing the Texas Tech 'Guns Up'
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Head Coach Matt Wells was fired today, according to multiple sources.

Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt is expected to hold a news conference today or tomorrow to make the announcement and give details on what will happen next.

Sources also say Sonny Cumbie will be the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Texas Tech is currently 5-3 this season.

Wells was hired to replace Kliff Kingsbury in 2018.

Tech will owe Wells about $7 million on the remainder of his contract, sources say.

This is a developing story, stay with KCBD NewsChannel 11 for all updates.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators,...
Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 children killed
hemp
Some CBD retailers removing delta 8 from shelves after DSHS issues ‘controlled substance’ label
A Pfizer vaccine is administered at the Lubbock Health Department clinic
Lubbock Public Health Department now offering Moderna, J&J boosters
10-digit dialing instituted to facilitate access to National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
New 10-digit dialing procedure mandatory for Texas customers in the 806 area code
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Crew member who gave Baldwin gun subject of prior complaint

Latest News

Texas Tech squandered a 14-point lead at halftime to fall to KSU 25-24.
Kansas State rallies to beat Red Raiders
Texas Tech Football
Gameday: What to know for TTU vs. Kansas State game on Saturday
Texas Tech Football
Texas Tech set to face Oklahoma on Oct. 30 at 2:30 p.m.
Texas Tech dominated Kansas in Lawrence Saturday afternoon.
Texas Tech breezes by Kansas 41-14