Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother...
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother had been dead for a year and was inside the home. Deputies responded and found the body, as well as the teen and two other siblings, ages 10 and 7, who had apparently been abandoned by adults.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - A sheriff in Texas says the skeletal remains of a child and three abandoned children have been found in an apartment.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother had been dead for a year and was inside the home.

Deputies responded and found the body, as well as the teen and two other siblings, ages 10 and 7.

The sheriff says it appears the surviving children had been abandoned by adults and were fending for each other.

The mother of the children and her boyfriend were later located and were being questioned.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators,...
Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 children killed
hemp
Some CBD retailers removing delta 8 from shelves after DSHS issues ‘controlled substance’ label
A Pfizer vaccine is administered at the Lubbock Health Department clinic
Lubbock Public Health Department now offering Moderna, J&J boosters
10-digit dialing instituted to facilitate access to National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
New 10-digit dialing procedure mandatory for Texas customers in the 806 area code
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Crew member who gave Baldwin gun subject of prior complaint

Latest News

Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets Thursday, Oct. 25, 2021, to voice their...
Sudan’s PM arrested, internet disrupted in apparent coup
Nathaniel Direnzo, 29, (center) faces several charges, including strangulation and assault,...
Man arrested in assault on 11-year-old girl at NYC dog park
The incident apparently stemmed from a dispute between pet owners at the dog park and the...
Girl punched, strangled by stranger at NYC park, police say
James Kilcer, a 32-year-old Marine veteran, disarmed a teenage robbery suspect in an Arizona...
Marine veteran foils robbery by grabbing teen suspect’s gun