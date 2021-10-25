Local Listings
Warmer to start the week, fall-like temperatures in time for Halloween

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A warm weekend across the South Plains with a few more days of heat before cooler temperatures return to the area.

Our high temperature in Lubbock was 85 degrees Sunday, with an overnight low of 55. The average or “normal” temperatures right now are 73 and 45.

7 day high temps
7 day high temps(KCBD)

Monday will be warm and sunny with highs in the 80s. Winds will be calmer than they were this weekend, with a breeze around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight Monday, expect warmer temperatures with clear skies and calm winds, a low of 61 degrees.

Tuesday is when things begin to change. A cold front will push through the area, but not before afternoon temperatures climb into the upper 80s. Winds will pick up again Tuesday, coming in from the southwest around 20 to 25 mph, with some gusts potentially even stronger. This front will also bring the chance for showers and storms to the area, with some of these storms capable of becoming strong to severe. Most of this activity is expected to remain east of Lubbock into the Rolling Plains.

After Tuesday, temperatures remain in the 60s and 70s through the rest of the workweek, with a slight warm up for the holiday weekend. At this point, Halloween looks to be dry and mild with a high of 75 degrees and a low of 48.

Have a great week!

