Warmth, wind, and - possibly - storms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More sun, warmth, and wind before the next cold front arrives. It will bring a chance of strong to severe storms to parts of the KCBD viewing area.

Well ahead of the front today, a few thin, high clouds, otherwise sunny with a breezy and very warm afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the 80s, about 10 to 15 degrees above average for late October. The south-southeast wind will increase to about 10 to 20 mph.

Few thin, high clouds but otherwise sunny, breezy, and very warm this afternoon.

Our area won’t be quite as chilly tonight as low-level moisture returns to the area. Lows will range from the mid-50s in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-60s in the southeast.

Low clouds are likely to return near or just after sunrise tomorrow morning. By late morning and continuing through the afternoon our skies will be mostly sunny.

The winds of change. Wind before and after a cold front, arriving by early Wednesday. (KCBD First Alert)

Tuesday afternoon also will be warm and windy. Highs will range from the low 80s northwest to the low-90s southeast. A south-southwest wind will increase to about 20 to 30 mph with stronger gusts.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late tomorrow, mainly Tuesday evening, over the eastern KCBD viewing area. Any storm that does develop may produce damaging wind gusts and hail.

Following the front, Wednesday will be sunny, windy, and much cooler. There may be blowing dust with wind gusts greater than 40 mph possible. Temperatures will peak in the mid-60s northwest to the low 70s southeast.

Nights and morning will be chilly late in the week, including the weekend.

Thursday and Friday afternoons will be cool. Lubbock will peak around 68° Thursday and 71° Friday.

Halloween is expected to be dry and quite breezy. The afternoon will be cool, with highs near average. My forecast high for Lubbock is in the low 70s. Anticipate a chill settling in during the evening.

