2 injured, 3 arrested after overnight shooting near North Lubbock Walmart

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were arrested early Tuesday morning after a shooting near a North Lubbock Walmart.

Lubbock police say an officer was near 3rd and Ave. R responding to an unrelated call and heard shots fired. While checking the area, a car stopped in front of the officer when the driver got out and said he had been shot. He told the officer the suspects were driving a brown Trailblazer.

The victim had multiple gunshot wounds to various parts of his body, according to police. The officer performed live saving measures on the victim until he was taken to UMC for his injuries.

Investigators say the shots fired call was later located in the parking lot of the Walmart near Ave. Q.

While working that scene, officers received information of another person that showed up to UMC with a gunshot wound. An officer arrived at UMC and found the brown Trailblazer involved in the shots fired, according to police.

An additional officer, headed to assist at UMC, located a subject walking from the hospital related to the initial shots fired call.

22-year-old Andrews Morales Jr, III and two juvenile males were arrested.

Gun found in school playground after vehicle burglary in Northwest Lubbock

