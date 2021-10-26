Local Listings
Buddy Holly Hall warns of scammers selling fake tickets

Scam Alert
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - When treating yourself to tickets to a show, The Buddy Holly Hall recommends you watch out for third-party seller’s tricks. Scam websites are selling fake tickets at high prices to performances at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (BHH).

ASM Global, the management company of BHH, has reported several scam websites to the authorities, but the sites are still in operation. Charlton Northington, General Manager of BHH, said there are ways to avoid purchasing a fake ticket.

“The Buddy Holly Hall uses Etix for all of our ticketing needs,” Northington said. “The only way to positively know you are buying legitimate tickets is to purchase through the website at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling Etix directly at 800-514-3849 x1, or by visiting the venue Box Office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or two hours before each show.”

Some of the fake tickets being sold online are hundreds of dollars more than legitimate tickets. Many shows at The Buddy Holly Hall start at $35. The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office staff has done their best to help those patrons get a legitimate ticket, but if a show if sold out, there is not much that can be done.

“Typically, if a ticket to a show at The Buddy Holly Hall is $175 or more, it may include a VIP experience, such as a meet-and-greet with the performer,” said Tim Evans, Box Office Manager. “I have seen people try to get in with a fake ticket that they paid hundreds of dollars for when the real tickets were still available at buddyhollyhall.com and at a much lower price.”

Not all third-party ticket sellers are scams, but many sellers charge more for tickets that are otherwise less expensive for patrons at the venue and official sites. For more information and ticketing questions, contact the Box Office at (806) 79-BUDDY or via email at info@buddyhollyhall.com.

