Burklee Hill Vineyards receives Class Champion Awards

Burklee Hill Vineyards received several awards at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo International Wine Competition earlier this month.(Facebook | Burklee Hills Vineyard)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s own Burklee Hill Vineyards received multiple Class Champion Awards at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo International Wine Competition earlier this month.

Burklee Hill received a gold medal and a Texas Reserve Class Champion award for its 2019 Reserve Tempranillo, according to a news release. It also received a silver medal and a Texas Class Champion Award for its Montepulciano.

“We’re thrilled to receive two Class Champion awards from this prestigious wine competition,” said Amie Dean, marketing and events coordinator. “The Hill family puts lots of love and care into their winemaking, and to have their Reserve Tempranillo and Montepulciano recognized is a great honor.”

The vineyard also received silver medals for its 2019 Courtney and 2017 Malbec.

The 13th annual international wine competition was held Oct. 4-6 in San Antonio. Burklee Hill was recognized out of over 900 wines from 300 wineries featured in the competition.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

