Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Chipotle unveils virtual Boorito Halloween deal

FILE- The online Boorito deal will last four days, Oct. 28-31.
FILE- The online Boorito deal will last four days, Oct. 28-31.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chipotle is changing up its Halloween tradition once again due to the pandemic.

The fast food restaurant has moved this year’s Boorito deal for costume-wearing customers online.

To get a free burrito, Chipotle says customers have to visit its virtual location on the mobile platform, Roblox.

Grab a virtual costume and beat the Chipotle Boorito Maze.

The first 30,000 customers who participate will receive a free burrito code that can be used on Chipotle’s website or mobile app.

The online Boorito deal will last four days, Oct. 28-31.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Tech head football coach Matt Wells was fired on Monday morning, in the middle of his 3rd...
WATCH: Matt Wells fired, Sonny Cumbie taking over as Red Raiders Interim Head Coach
Andres Morales Jr. III, 22
2 injured, 3 arrested after overnight shooting near North Lubbock Walmart
Red Raider fans react to football coach change.
Red Raider fans, TTU students react to Wells’ firing
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Injuries reported in crash at Parkway Dr. and Zenith Ave.
5 injured in crash at Parkway Dr. and Zenith Ave.

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 5, 2009 file photo, Bronx resident Claudette Colvin talks about...
Civil rights pioneer seeks expungement of ‘55 arrest record
Pfizer says the vaccine is about 90% effective against symptomatic infection.
FDA advisers back Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for young kids
City of Lubbock
City to host community input session, joint district meetings for Parks, Downtown Parking Master Plans
Ohio mother in D.C to fight for justice for son slain by police
Ohio mother in D.C to fight for justice for son slain by police