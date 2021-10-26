Local Listings
City to host community input session, joint district meetings for Parks, Downtown Parking Master Plans

City of Lubbock
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is asking for the community’s input on the new Parks Master Plan and Downtown Parking Master Plan.

Downtown Parking Master Plan

The city will hold a community input session on the Downtown Parking Master Plan in the City Council Chambers at Citizens Tower on Tuesday, Nov. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Input is sought from those who work in the downtown area or anyone who would like to share suggestions for downtown parking. The city is looking to analyze public perception of parking in the downtown area and brainstorm strategies for improvement.

The Downtown Parking Master Plan was recommended as part of the Updated Downtown Master Plan, which was approved by City Council in June 2020. To view the public hearing and adoption of the plan from the June 2020 City Council meeting, visit https://lubbocktx.new.swagit.com/videos/132624/51?ts=3.

Parks Master Plan

Lubbock Parks and Recreation is inviting the public to district meetings to learn more about the new Parks Master Plan. The Master Plan will guide the development and operation of parks, aquatic and sports facilities, community centers, and recreation programs in the City over the next 10 years.

  • Districts 1 & 2:

    Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
    Patterson Library, 1836 Parkway Drive
  • Districts 3 & 4:

    Tuesday, November 9, 2021, 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
    YWCA Lubbock, 6501 University Avenue
  • Districts 5 & 6:

    Monday, November 15, 2021, 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
    Westwind Elementary School, 6401 43rd Street

To review the Parks Master Plan or participate in the surveys, visit www.lubbockparksplan.com.

