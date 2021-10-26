Local Listings
COVID-19 booster shots available at ‘mini hub’ starting Wednesday

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - COVID-19 booster shots will be available at the health department’s “mini hub’ starting Wednesday.

The mini hub is located on 2801 50th Street, in Caprock Center.

The mini hub will be open every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The CDC and FDA have issued guidelines on who should get the booster shot. That includes anyone over the age of 65, anyone who is immunocompromised or anyone who works in crowded spaces, such as school rooms, jails, hospitals, or nursing care facilities.

Health Director Katherine Wells said if you can’t swing by the mini hub, the boosters are also available at local pharmacies or at your physician’s office.

“We have plenty of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccine available. If you’re going to make an appointment at a pharmacy, I would just double check to make sure that they have the vaccine that you want. Because some of the retail pharmacies can only carry one brand at a time,” Wells said.

After receiving both doses of the same brand, CDC guidance says you can mix the booster with a different brand.

