Earth, wind, and fire weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Changes are on the way. Today will be as warm as yesterday. It will be as sunny as yesterday. It will be windier. There is a slight chance of severe storms in the KCBD viewing area. Then the cold front arrives.

Severe Outlook

Ahead of the cold front a dryline will push east of the Caprock this afternoon. A few strong to severe storms may develop late this afternoon and this evening over the far eastern viewing area. They should move east of the area before midnight.

Strong to severe storms are likely late today and tonight, generally from the far eastern KCBD viewing area through the DFW area. Storms will begin around early evening and track east overnight. (KCBD First Alert)

It is likely the storm activity will develop as a north-south line of strong to severe storms and will move east overnight. I anticipate the storms will be east of Dallas before sunrise tomorrow.

These storms may produce damaging wind gusts and large hail, isolated tornadoes, and flooding downpours. See the image at the end of this story for an explanation of the colors in the above image.

Earth, Wind, and Fire

Otherwise, this afternoon will be mostly sunny, windy, and very warm. Patchy blowing dust - earth - is likely as the southwesterly wind increases to about 25 to 30 mph this afternoon. Gusts greater than 40 mph are likely. Highs will range from near 80 degrees in the northwest to the low-90s southeast.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for much of the South Plains area. It’s a NO BURN DAY due to the elevated grassland fire danger.

The cold front will move west to east across West Texas tonight. Under a clear sky, it will be windy, and it will turn colder. Lows will range from near 40 degrees in the far northwestern viewing area to the low 50s in the far southeast.

After the Front

Following the front, tomorrow (Wednesday) will be sunny, windy, and much cooler. Another NO BURN DAY. Some blowing dust is likely with wind gusts greater than 40 mph possible. Temperatures will peak in the mid-60s northwest to the low 70s southeast.

Nights and morning will be chilly late in the week, including the weekend. Some lows in the 30s are expected.

Thursday and Friday afternoons will be cool. Lubbock will peak near 70° Thursday and the mid-70s Friday.

Halloween Outlook

Halloween is expected to be dry and somewhat breezy. The afternoon will be cool, with highs near average. My forecast high for Lubbock is in the low 70s. Anticipate a chilly evening.

SPC Risk Levels

A SLIGHT RISK of severe weather exists late today for the far eastern KCBD viewing area. An ENHANCED RISK exists this evening and tonight between the viewing area and the DFW area. (KCBD First Alert)

