Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Brad

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Brad, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a three-year-old pit bull.

Brad is sweet and calm. Staff say he does like to go outside and soak up the sun. He is playful and can be dog selective, so he would need a harness when he first meets a new dog. Brad is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bo.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Tech head football coach Matt Wells was fired on Monday morning, in the middle of his 3rd...
WATCH: Matt Wells fired, Sonny Cumbie taking over as Red Raiders Interim Head Coach
Injuries reported in crash at Parkway Dr. and Zenith Ave.
5 injured in crash at Parkway Dr. and Zenith Ave.
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Brian Laundrie's remains were found at a Florida nature reserve on Wednesday.
Autopsy inconclusive on Brian Laundrie’s cause of death, lawyer says
Gun found in school playground after vehicle burglary in Northwest Lubbock

Latest News

Pet of the Day: Highlight
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Highlight
Pet of the Day: Highlight
Pet of the day 10-22-2021, Highlight
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Cherry
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Cherry
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Cherry
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Cherry